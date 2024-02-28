Colts’ Lucas Oil to host the combine yet again

Future players for the Indianapolis Colts are set to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium starting this Thursday to show what they can offer NFL teams. With the draft two months away, this is the last real showcase for many to make an impression. For some, private workouts will trump this pre-draft process, but for so many others, it is essential for climbing a team’s draft board. Over the years, the players and coaches have certainly changed, but one thing has remained constant: Indianapolis has played host to the combine and played it well.

Since 1987, Indianapolis has served as the location for the NFL’s biggest pre-draft event. The “Crossroads of America” is the perfect centrally located destination for the rest of the country. Take into consideration that from the RCA Dome to Lucas Oil, the stadium has always been enclosed and climate controlled which is extremely important when an event occurs in late February/early March. The cherry on top is that fact that Lucas Oil is a state-of-the-art facility and ranks in the top of NFL stadiums year-after-year even though it is no longer one of the newest.

The stadium itself has gotten some serious play over the last several months from the Big Ten Championship to the NBA’s All-Star weekend. That doesn’t even include the 2022 College Football Championship and the numerous college basketball tournament and championship games it has hosted. Heck, even when COVID shut down the country, Indianapolis as a whole was picked as the city to house every single game. Although, I understand why other cities would like to take a crack at the combine, it is still somewhat baffling why the NFL would consider moving the event. I guess the success of the rotating draft might have something to do with it, but Lucas Oil and the city of Indianapolis deserve the right to continue playing host in my opinion.

Getting off my soapbox, the combine is already underway with general managers and coaches meeting with the media starting on Tuesday and running through today. Chris Ballard is still scheduled to speak later this afternoon. Players will begin their workouts on Thursday with activities slated through Sunday for varying positional groups.

For almost three decades the combine has been linked to the city of Indianapolis, and Lucas Oil has hosted every year of its existence, minus the COVID year. To think of it being anywhere else is hard to imagine, but sooner rather than later, it will be a reality. The NFL is going to sever the bond most likely in an attempt to increase revenue in some manner. Hopefully, Indianapolis would still be part of a rotation to have the combine. They deserve that, and it would just make good sense.