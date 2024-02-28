Colts Reacts Survey NFL Combine Edition

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The NFL Combine is once again upon us in ‘The Circle City,’ where it ahem, belongs indefinitely, and there are a few questions that Indianapolis Colts fans could be pondering this week—particularly as it relates to a few key positional groups.

It’s that time of year where NFL analysts, talking heads, and fans alike largely overreact to how players perform in dri-fit shirts and spandex shorts doing individualized drills without facing any real or simulated resistance. So without further ado, what are YOU thinking?

[Although yes, like many of you, I’ll stan Anthony Richardson’s insane NFL Combine performance last year, forever.]

