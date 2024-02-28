 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts to host TCU safety Mark Perry for a Top 30 visit

The Colts continue to express interest in TCU safety Mark Perry, who has a unique size-speed combination at safety.

By Luke Schultheis
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Texas Christian Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Indianapolis Colts are set to host TCU safety Mark Perry for a scheduled ‘Top 30’ visit:

As Melo reports, the Colts previously met with Perry at the East-West Shrine Bowl. However, now they’re meeting him at W. 56th Street for a more personalized experience as part of their pre-draft evaluation process.

Regarding Perry:

“During 2023, the senior safety recorded 58 tackles (44 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 4 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 12 starts. He played his first three collegiate years at the University of Colorado before transferring to TCU for his final two seasons.

He was 2022 First-Team Academic All-Big 12 for the Horned Frogs.

At a listed 6’0”, 215 pounds, the former collegiate track and field standout has some serious speed which makes him an intriguing size-speed combination at safety.”

The Colts have some depth questions at safety. Specifically, starter Julian Blackmon is set to become a free agent, while both Rodney Thomas II and Nick Cross have each failed to convincingly run away with the starting job alongside Blackmon, despite both having opportunities to do so this past season.

Given his unique size-speed combination, at the very least, Perry makes for an intriguing depth piece at safety and key special teams contributor as a potential ‘Day 3’ pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

