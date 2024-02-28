Report: Colts to host TCU safety Mark Perry for a Top 30 visit

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Indianapolis Colts are set to host TCU safety Mark Perry for a scheduled ‘Top 30’ visit:

The #Colts will host #TCU DB Mark Perry on a Top 30 visit, per source.



Perry is a versatile 6-ft, 210 pound SAF. 85 TKLs in 2022 en route to the National Championship.



Colts previously met with Perry at @ShrineBowl. Now bringing him to their facility for an in-person visit. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 28, 2024

As Melo reports, the Colts previously met with Perry at the East-West Shrine Bowl. However, now they’re meeting him at W. 56th Street for a more personalized experience as part of their pre-draft evaluation process.

Regarding Perry:

“During 2023, the senior safety recorded 58 tackles (44 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 4 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 12 starts. He played his first three collegiate years at the University of Colorado before transferring to TCU for his final two seasons. He was 2022 First-Team Academic All-Big 12 for the Horned Frogs. At a listed 6’0”, 215 pounds, the former collegiate track and field standout has some serious speed which makes him an intriguing size-speed combination at safety.”

The Colts have some depth questions at safety. Specifically, starter Julian Blackmon is set to become a free agent, while both Rodney Thomas II and Nick Cross have each failed to convincingly run away with the starting job alongside Blackmon, despite both having opportunities to do so this past season.

Given his unique size-speed combination, at the very least, Perry makes for an intriguing depth piece at safety and key special teams contributor as a potential ‘Day 3’ pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.