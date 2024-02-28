 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Takeaways from Colts GM Chris Ballard’s NFL Combine Press Conference

While there were no major surprises, the Colts general manager did provide a few updates on some key players and the franchise’s owner.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL Combine Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard conducted his NFL Combine press conference with the media on Wednesday (while head coach Shane Steichen did not because he was unfortunately a bit under the weather).

While there were no big surprises, there were at least a few takeaways:

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Colts would prefer to re-sign Michael Pittman Jr., but the franchise tag remains a last option

Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ballard ‘really happy’ with Richardson’s ongoing rehab

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Colts RT Braden Smith had successful offseason knee surgery

Miami Dolphins v&nbsp;Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Colts team owner Jim Irsay is ‘progressing well’ in his recovery

