Takeaways from Colts GM Chris Ballard’s NFL Combine Press Conference

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard conducted his NFL Combine press conference with the media on Wednesday (while head coach Shane Steichen did not because he was unfortunately a bit under the weather).
While there were no big surprises, there were at least a few takeaways:
Colts would prefer to re-sign Michael Pittman Jr., but the franchise tag remains a last option
#Colts GM Chris Ballard says that they hope they can sign WR Michael Pittman Jr. to a long-term deal by Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline. But he wouldn’t say he would or wouldn’t use the tag. He mentioned that it’s “tool” and they’re working through negotiations.— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) February 28, 2024
Ballard says Colts have talked to Pittman’s agent, they’re trying to work out a deal rather than using the franchise tag. Says he won’t rule out tag, won’t say he’ll use it either— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) February 28, 2024
Ballard ‘really happy’ with Richardson’s ongoing rehab
Ballard: “Really happy” with where Richardson’s at in his rehab, says Richardson’s throwing again. Doesn’t want to make any predictions, cites lessons learned from prior statements in this area— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) February 28, 2024
Colts RT Braden Smith had successful offseason knee surgery
Jonathan Taylor is healthy this offseason.— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) February 28, 2024
Braden Smith had successful knee surgery
Colts team owner Jim Irsay is ‘progressing well’ in his recovery
Chris Ballard on Irsay: “He is progressing well. We are talking… We won’t do anything without talking to him”— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) February 28, 2024
Loading comments...