Colts rank 22nd in NFLPA’s annual players survey

According to this year’s NFLPA players survey results, the Indianapolis Colts ranked 22nd among all of the NFL’s 32 teams in overall satisfaction regarding a number of categories—dropping from 16th a year ago (via The Athletic’s James Boyd):

The @NFLPA released its annual players survey today. The #Colts ranked 22nd overall out of 32 teams.



Highest grade was an A- on HC Shane Steichen. Lowest grades were Ds on team travel and treatment of families.



Indy is one of seven teams that don’t provide gameday daycare. pic.twitter.com/5fK79hXdsz — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) February 28, 2024

While rookie head coach Shane Steichen earned the high mark among the team’s categories, receiving an A- grade from the Colts players (good for 18th best among NFL head coaches), the remaining marks could withstand some significant improvement.

In particular, the Colts received a ‘D’ grade in both treatment of families and team travel respectively.

Per Boyd, the Colts are one of seven remaining NFL teams that do not provide gameday daycare for its players, and there has been expressed displeasure over players having to sit in cramped airplane seats when traveling, while the staff gets priority regarding sitting in the larger seats.

Also, according to Boyd, there are grumblings that the team’s training room is understaffed—which their training room received a ‘B-’.

Some of this seems readily improvable, especially with a new director of Sports Performance, Mike Minnis, being recently hired. To also be fair, there are two sides to every story too, so perhaps what is being reflected by the players here isn’t quite what is actual reality either (or is being skewed by a select very unhappy few).

However, I would think that the Colts do take the results of this annual players survey very seriously and will do their best to try to improve upon many of these categories (*where they can), beginning now and over the course of next season.