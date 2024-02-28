Report: Colts formally met with Texas LB Jaylan Ford at NFL Combine

According to OnTexasFootball’s Blake Munroe, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that have formally met with Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford at the NFL Combine:

#Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford has met with several #NFL teams at the combine.



Formal: Colts, Eagles, Rams, Giants

Informal: Cowboys, Texans pic.twitter.com/SmWdVqkbqJ — Blake Munroe (@BlakeMunroeOTF) February 28, 2024

The 6’2”, 242 pound linebacker recorded 101 tackles (47 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, 2 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during 14 starts—earning 2023 All-Big 12 First-Team honors.

He’s currently ranked as PFF’s 194th best prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The four-year Texas linebacker has special teams experience and is well-regarded as a solid athlete with good length, who could become a nice depth piece and eventual starter for the Colts defense in time—projecting along the inside at the next level.

While the Colts don’t have an immediate need at linebacker with both Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed as a solid starting duo there—both are set to become free agents at year-end (*although Franklin is assuredly someone the Colts will want to re-sign given his production and locker room leadership).

The depth behind them also could withstand for some improvement.

Ford checks a lot of boxes for the Colts, and it’s easy to see why they could be interested.