Colts’ GM Chris Ballard: ‘One way or the other,’ WR Michael Pittman Jr. expected to remain with team in ‘24

Indianapolis Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard met with media members on Wednesday afternoon for his annual NFL Scouting Combine presser.

Ballard was asked specifically whether the team would consider using the franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The Colts’ general manager didn’t rule out that possibility and offered some insight into where things stand with Pittman Jr. and the team.

“We’ve had talks with his agent,” Ballard said. “We’ll work hard to get a deal done. (The franchise tag) is a tool we have. I’m not going to say we’re not going to use it, but I’m not going to say we are. Hopefully we can come to an agreement and find some compromise on a deal.”

According to multiple reporters, whether through the usage of the franchise tag or a long-term deal, the expectation is for Pittman Jr. to remain in Indianapolis next season.

More specifically, when later asked by reporter Mike Chappell about whether the Colts’ top wideout would be on the team in September, Ballard said, “yes.”

Last season, Pittman Jr. appeared in 16 games and set career-highs in receptions with 109 and receiving yards with 1,152 to go along with four touchdowns.

Given that Pittman Jr. has been one of the Colts’ best playmakers at wide receiver for the last few seasons, it would make sense that Ballard and Co. would prioritize getting some form of deal done.

The Colts have until March 5 to tag Pittman Jr., which would pay him $21.8 million for the 2024 season, according to Over The Cap. If Pittman Jr. is, in fact, franchise-tagged, he and the Colts organization can continue discussions toward reaching a long-term deal.