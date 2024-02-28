 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts select Alabama CB Terrion Arnold in ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0

Could the Colts end up with arguably the consensus top cornerback in this year’s draft class?

By Luke Schultheis
Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. (subscription), the Indianapolis Colts are projected to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the 15th overall pick in his 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0:

15. Indianapolis Colts

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Indianapolis got solid cornerback play from rookies JuJu Brents (Round 2) and Jaylon Jones (Round 7) last season, but it has to keep improving there. Frankly, the Colts need a talent injection on their entire defense, which is why I could see them picking the best available defender here.

Six-foot Arnold picked off five passes and allowed just four catches of 20-plus yards as the nearest defender in coverage last season. Minnesota has a clear void at the position, and he could be a day one starter.

At a listed 6’0,” 196 pounds, the redshirt sophomore cornerback recorded 63 tackles (40 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, 5 interceptions, 12 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 14 starts this past season for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide defense.

He earned 2023 First-Team All-American and SEC honors respectively.

While both Dallis Flowers and Jaylon Jones figure to be nice rotational and depth pieces, the Colts could use a long-term starter on the other side of JuJu Brents. An outside cornerback tandem of both Arnold and Brents would provide the Colts with about as promising of a young starting duo as it gets in the National Football League going forward.

Turning just 21 years old in a few weeks, Arnold was a lockdown cornerback against arguably one of college football’s highest levels of competition and showcased exceptional ball skills—with his 5 total interceptions.

He has elite closing speed and is a very physical/willing run defender.

Here’s what they’re saying on Arnold:

