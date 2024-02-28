Colts select Alabama CB Terrion Arnold in ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0

According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. (subscription), the Indianapolis Colts are projected to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the 15th overall pick in his 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0:

15. Indianapolis Colts Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama Indianapolis got solid cornerback play from rookies JuJu Brents (Round 2) and Jaylon Jones (Round 7) last season, but it has to keep improving there. Frankly, the Colts need a talent injection on their entire defense, which is why I could see them picking the best available defender here. Six-foot Arnold picked off five passes and allowed just four catches of 20-plus yards as the nearest defender in coverage last season. Minnesota has a clear void at the position, and he could be a day one starter.

At a listed 6’0,” 196 pounds, the redshirt sophomore cornerback recorded 63 tackles (40 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, 5 interceptions, 12 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 14 starts this past season for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide defense.

He earned 2023 First-Team All-American and SEC honors respectively.

While both Dallis Flowers and Jaylon Jones figure to be nice rotational and depth pieces, the Colts could use a long-term starter on the other side of JuJu Brents. An outside cornerback tandem of both Arnold and Brents would provide the Colts with about as promising of a young starting duo as it gets in the National Football League going forward.

Turning just 21 years old in a few weeks, Arnold was a lockdown cornerback against arguably one of college football’s highest levels of competition and showcased exceptional ball skills—with his 5 total interceptions.

He has elite closing speed and is a very physical/willing run defender.

Here’s what they’re saying on Arnold:

Here is your CB1 in the 2024 NFL draft.



Terrion Arnold reminds me a lot of Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson https://t.co/fPW3RyVXWT — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 8, 2024

Love watching Terrion Arnold patrol the flat… Whether crack/replace or perimeter screen action. Arnold a complete CB! https://t.co/1wVfluyeXU pic.twitter.com/jiruoHrJmu — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 25, 2024

McConkey is great, but whew this rep by Terrion was special pic.twitter.com/PwsKZbLl9W — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 6, 2024

The improvement of #Alabama CB Terrion Arnold this season has been phenomenal. Played in the slot, outside and STAR vs. Kentucky.



Playmaker. pic.twitter.com/St4H8leYqw — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 14, 2023

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold is SPECIAL



NFL Draft analysts agree that he “moves different” and his athleticism is among the best we’ve seen in years.



Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) believes he’s the best CB in the draft and that “he has all the tools and traits to be a… pic.twitter.com/gsuccxvuKR — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 7, 2024

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold plays with the physical demeanor and aggression that a lot of NFL teams are going to love in a cornerback. Flies around and tries to get a hit in wherever he can. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 25, 2024