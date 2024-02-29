Report: Colts have formally met with Georgia tight end Brock Bowers

According to Fox59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that have met with prized Georgia tight end Brock Bowers—who even had some high praise for the Horseshoe’s Anthony Richardson at this week’s NFL Combine:

Yes, Georgia TE Brock Bowers has met with Colts. And he’s a huge Anthony Richardson fan.

‘I just remember him being just a freak athlete. Big dude. He was tough to bring down for our defense. He’s a baller.’ — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) February 29, 2024

Could the pair of former SEC standouts ultimately team up in Indianapolis?

Per AtoZSports’ Destin Adams, it was a formal interview and there were 15-20 people inside the room of the conversation between Bowers and the Colts.

The listed 6’4,” 240 pound junior tight end caught 56 receptions for 714 receiving yards (12.8 ypr. avg.) and 6 touchdown receptions during 10 starts in 2023 for the Bulldogs—earning unanimous All-American First Team honors and the John Mackey Award (the latter for a consecutive season).

If you ask their general manager Chris Ballard, the Colts offense could use more big plays collectively next season.

As one of the best tight end prospects to come out in recent memory, Bowers has drawn receiving comparisons to former Colts great Dallas Clark and really excels after the catch.

He would provide second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson with a sure-handed playmaker over the middle of the field, who could also really thrive in the tight end screen game when deployed in head coach Shane Steichen’s offense—as an added wrinkle.

Yes, the pick could be seen as something of a luxury—especially given some of the existing deficiencies in the Colts defensive secondary. However, the Colts are only going to go as far as Richardson ultimately takes them, so adding an elite playmaker at the tight end position should only help their young QB’s continued growth and development going forward.