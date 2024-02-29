Report: Colts have met with Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that have met with Alabama lockdown cornerback Terrion Arnold:

Favorite scouting combine interview so far: Bama DB Terrion Arnold.



Uber confident but also affable.



When he met w the Colts, they showed him a coverage, then asked him to draw it up. Asked him if he needed to take notes. “Nope,” he said. “I only have to see something once.” pic.twitter.com/VQvmqKBcTg — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 29, 2024

Arguably the consensus top cornerback prospect in this year’s draft class, it could ultimately be surprising if Arnold slides all the way to the Colts with the 15th overall pick—but stranger things have indeed happened on draft day.

In fact, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. recently projected Arnold to fall to the Colts midway through the first round in his recent 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0.

Regarding Arnold:

At a listed 6’0,” 196 pounds, the redshirt sophomore cornerback recorded 63 tackles (40 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, 5 interceptions, 12 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 14 starts this past season for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide defense. He earned 2023 First-Team All-American and SEC honors respectively.

If there’s a flaw on Arnold, I really haven’t seen it—as he looks like close to the complete package as an elite cornerback prospect about to enter the league.

He reportedly has great make-up and leadership, is sticky in coverage with elite closing speed and ball skills (*with five interceptions last season), and he’s a very physical and willing run defender. Plus, he turns just 21 years old in a few weeks, meaning there may be even more untapped potential as he gains more experience at the pro level.

While the Colts just selected JuJu Brents in the early second round last year, Indianapolis could use a long-term solution to start on the outside, on the other side of him.

If they’re fortunate enough to land Arnold (*with Brents), I don’t know if there’d be as promising of a starting outside cornerback pairing in the NFL going forward—or at the very least, it’s about as good as it gets in this business defensively. The Colts would be hard-pressed to pass on Arnold, if he indeed slides to #15 on draft day.