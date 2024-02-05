Report: Colts to hire University of Pittsburgh’s Charlie Partridge as new defensive line coach

According to FootballScoop, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire the University of Pittsburgh’s Charlie Partridge as their next defensive line coach:

Partridge was in the same role with the University of Pittsburgh and has been regarded as one of college football’s top defensive line coaches over the past several years.

Per FootballScoops’ Zach Barnett, Partridge joined Pittsburgh’s staff in 2017 and had been the university’s assistant head coach prior to becoming its defensive line coach. Barnett also notes that, in the 16-year history of the award given out, Partridge won FootballScoops’ Defensive Line Coach of the Year in both 2020 and 2022 respectively.

The Colts elected not renew the contract of former defensive line coach Nate Ollie, who had served in that prior role for the past two seasons with Indianapolis. That was despite the Colts setting an Indianapolis franchise record of 51.0 total team sacks this past season.

That being said, the Colts have invested a lot of talent into their defensive line group and likely want to see more individual effectiveness especially at it relates to an outside edge rush. Pro Bowler DeForest Bucker remains a persistent interior pass rushing force, but it’s really about getting a more consistent outside pass pressure to further complement him inside.