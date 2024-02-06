Report: Colts hiring former Eagles’ QBs coach Alex Tanney as passing game coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are hiring former Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney to their offensive staff, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler:

The #Colts are hiring former #Eagles quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney to the offensive staff, per source. Tanney reunites with Shane Steichen from their days in Philly. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 7, 2024

Jake Rabadi of the Philadelphia sports site, The Liberty Line, noted earlier on Tuesday that this move was expected, with official reports and confirmations coming out later from Fowler:

Former #Eagles Quarterbacks Coach Alex Tanney is expected to join the Indianapolis #Colts staff, sources tell @LibertyLinePHL.



Tanney reunites with Shane Steichen, where he worked alongside him for two seasons (2021-2022). pic.twitter.com/pj3KTbE1yh — Jake Rabadi (@BirdsCountry) February 7, 2024

According to James Boyd, a Colts beat writer for The Athletic, Tanney will serve as a passing game coordinator for the Colts this upcoming season:

I can confirm the #Colts are hiring former #Eagles QBs coach Alex Tanney, per a league source. Tanney, who will serve as a pass game coordinator, reunites with HC Shane Steichen in Indianapolis after they spent two seasons together in Philadelphia.@JFowlerESPN was first. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) February 7, 2024

Following a disappointing finish to their 2023 season, the Eagles made several changes to their coaching staff, with Tanney recently being let go. Once he was relieved of his duties, there was speculation about whether or not he could rejoin Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen in Indianapolis.

In total, Tanney spent the previous three seasons in Philadelphia and worked with Steichen, who was Philadelphia’s former offensive coordinator, for two seasons (2021-2022). Now, Tanney will reunite with him in Indianapolis.

Tanney also brings prior experience as an NFL quarterback from 2012-2020 (including a practice squad stint with the Colts back in 2015) and could have been one of a few coaches Steichen reportedly attempted to bring over after being hired as the Colts’ head coach last offseason.

With Cam Turner already in place as Indy’s quarterbacks coach, it would make sense that Tanney joins the Colts’ staff as a pass game coordinator. Both Anthony Richardson and Jalen Hurts possess similar abilities, and it’ll be interesting to see how Tanney’s role specifically evolves within the Colts’ offense next season.