Report: Colts hiring Justin Hamilton as new assistant DBs coach

According to The Athletic’s James Boyd, the Indianapolis Colts are hiring Justin Hamilton as the team’s new assistant defensive backs coach:

The #Colts are also hiring Justin Hamilton as their new assistant DBs coach, per a league source. He was a defensive quality control coach for the #Titans during the 2023 season.



Hamilton will replace Mike Mitchell, whose contract was not renewed this offseason. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) February 7, 2024

Hamilton just finished his first and lone season as the Tennessee Titans defensive quality control coach. He spent the prior four seasons with his alma mater Virginia Tech where his defensive coaching positions included defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Originally a 2006 7th round pick of the Cleveland Browns, the 41 year old Hamilton played two seasons in the NFL, having also spent a season with Washington—appearing in 10 total career pro games.

Hamilton comes from the Mike Vrabel defensive coaching tree, which probably isn’t a bad thing given that most NFL analysts believe the former New England Patriots standout linebacker overachieved with a clearly depleted Titans roster the past few seasons—somehow keeping the Colts’ AFC South rivals fairly competitive.

Hamilton will now primarily work under veteran Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who handles the defensive scheme and play-calling in Indianapolis.

