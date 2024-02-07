Colts free agent decision: Michael Pittman Jr.

Just like every year, the Indianapolis Colts have some decisions to make regarding their in-house free agents. Some players will be re-signed while others will be given a handshake and thanked for what they gave to the organization during their time with the franchise. Let’s start this mini-series by taking a look at the biggest names on this list to determine if they should return in 2024: Michael Pittman Jr.

It was another year of new quarterbacks getting the ball into his hands, but Pittman stepped up as the number one option on the offensive side of the ball. Alec Pierce didn’t make the leap many had hoped for, Jonathan Taylor was in and out of the lineup all year, and Anthony Richardson went down early. With all of that inconsistency and production lost, Pittman had his best year as a professional.

He led the team with 109 receptions and 1,152 yards. His catch percentage dipped slightly from 2022 but still hovered just a tick below 70%. He was the go-to guy on offense when the team needed a big catch or to move the chains. Pittman was the one man you could rely on to be open when the ball needed to be delivered. That alone made him invaluable to this team on that side of the ball.

Look no further than the game against the Falcons to see how lost the offense was with Pittman on the sideline. After the opening possession, the offense had issues moving the ball at all. That is what makes Pittman the top free agent for the Colts and a must to extend. Both sides seem willing to get the deal done, and as long as the offer is fair, it will get done. Pittman has shown his loyalty and commitment to the franchise, and I expect that to continue with an extension in the near future.

The Colts are facing an important offseason and signing Pittman to extension should serve as the kicking off point. The man has proven he is worth the money having received passes from a new quarterback ever year over his four year tenure. He is continuing to show signs of improvement each season, and the Colts will want to ensure he is on the roster during his prime years. Extend the man!