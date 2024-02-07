Colts CB Dallis Flowers demonstrates progress in recovery from Achilles injury

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers appears to be making significant progress in his recovery from a season-ending torn Achilles (via The Athletic’s James Boyd):

Nothing without GOD

Trusssssss https://t.co/95lhKFx2bH — Dallis “Dallo” Flowers (@21degrees21) February 6, 2024

The promising young cornerback was dealt a considerable blow, when after being promoted to a starting role to begin the 2023 regular season, he suffered the devastating Achilles injury in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Flowers prematurely finished his season with 15 tackles (11 solo), a tackle for loss, and 3 passes defensed during 4 starts in 2023. He also adds value as a special teams returnman.

If fully healthy, Flowers figures to heavily factor into the starting mix once again, on the other side of soon-to-be second-year pro JuJu Brents—especially if the Colts leave the 2024 NFL Draft without having selected another cornerback early on.

His progress in his ongoing rehabilitation and recovery is certainly encouraging, and here’s hoping he completely regains his prior emerging cornerback form next year.