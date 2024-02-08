Colts Reacts Survey Super Bowl Week

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s Super Bowl Week (-2, 49ers), and while the Indianapolis Colts aren’t currently competing (*and haven’t since 2009), here’s hoping for some better days ahead!

That being said, who do you think and want to win the Lombardi Trophy between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers? (i.e, does you head say one thing and your heart another?)

Also, the Colts face a number of questions this upcoming offseason, including what position remains the biggest one of need, and who’s the highest priority free agent (in a loaded in-house free agency class that includes Michael Pittman Jr., Kenny Moore II, Grover Stewart, and Julian Blackmon this year).

Also, please feel free to add your favorite Super Bowl dish in the comments.

Is it that zesty 7-layer taco tip?

Perhaps some buffalo chicken dip?

A big bowl of Midwestern Chili?

Cheeseburger sliders?

Pizza?

Wings?

How do you celebrate Super Bowl Sunday?