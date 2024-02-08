Colts’ pass rushing great Dwight Freeney inducted into Pro Football HoF Class of 2024

Indianapolis Colts pass rushing great Dwight Freeney has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024—during his second year of eligibility on the ballot, being a finalist for consecutive years.

Freeney joins an 8-man 2024 class that includes Devin Hester, Andre Johnson (*who played with the Colts in 2015), Julius Peppers, and Patrick Willis, as well as senior nominees Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell. Peppers is the only first-ballot inductee this year.

Freeney’s former Colts teammate Reggie Wayne, also named a finalist again, was unfortunately not inducted in 2024—which was his fifth year on the ballot. However, it should be a matter of when, not if, Wayne ultimately gets in. He’s also well-deserving in his own right.

Regarding Freeney, he was one of the most dominant pass rushers of his era and could make even the league’s truly elite left tackles of his day (like say Baltimore Ravens’ future Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden look like they were often blocking on roller skates):

Dwight Freeney Biography: Originally selected by the Colts in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, the ‘undersized’ 6’1,” 268 pound sackmaster was part wrecking ball meets Tasmanian Devil—featuring a patented spin move that would simply demoralize even the league’s best left tackles. Freeney wasn’t all pure speed and acceleration off the edge though, as he had a surprising bull rush and was difficult to block with his lower center of gravity and unique playing strength for his size. He was one of the most dominant pass rushers of his era as a certified game wrecker off the edge. Freeney was a pass rushing force that opposing offensive coordinators had to be aware of and account for at all times (*and often required a double-team) as he could ruin a game plan in a hurry. Accolades: Super Bowl XLI Champion, 3x NFL First-Team All-Pro, 1x NFL 2nd Team All-Pro, 7x Pro Bowler, NFL Sacks Leader, NFL Forced Fumbles, Co-Leader, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, and Colts Ring of Honor. Playing Career: Indianapolis Colts (2002-12), San Diego Chargers (2013-14), Arizona Cardinals (2015), Atlanta Falcons (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2017), and Detroit Lions (2017). Career Stats: 350 tackles (299 solo), 128 tackles for loss, 125.5 sacks (26th most all-time), and 47 forced fumbles (*3rd most all-time recorded) during 218 career games (157 starts).

Obviously, this is a tremendous individual honor for Dwight Freeney, who had a truly great playing career—largely spent with Indianapolis, where he played in his athletic prime.

Freeney joins his former Colts teammates such as Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, and Edgerrin James, as well as former Indianapolis general manager Bill Polian and head coach Tony Dungy in football immortality.

He will now have his own bronze bust and gold jacket among the greats in Canton, Ohio.

2024 NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement week is currently scheduled for August 2nd to 6th.