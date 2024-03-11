Report: Colts signing LB Zaire Franklin to 3-year, $31.26M contract extension

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts are signing starting linebacker Zaire Franklin to a 3-year, $31.26M contract extension:

Before free agency, an extension: The #Colts are signing LB Zaire Franklin to a 3-year, $31.26M extension, per agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The 28 year old linebacker was set to otherwise become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, but this deal will keep him in Indianapolis through the conclusion of the 2027 campaign.

Going from former 2018 7th round pick to special teams ace to starting standout linebacker (and team captain), Franklin has had quite the journey in his 6-year NFL career to-date.

He had a breakout season with the Colts last year, finishing 2nd in the NFL in total tackles (179)—with also 6 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks during 16 starts. While he fell short of a Pro Bowl nod, Franklin was arguably worthy of such league-wide recognition.

His recent emergence as the ‘alpha dog’ in the Colts linebacker corps is a big reason why Indianapolis was easily able to move on from former star Shaquille Leonard near midseason—because the leadership of the locker room and production dynamic had clearly shifted.