Report: Colts, WR Michael Pittman Jr. agree to 3-year, $70 million contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. have agreed to a three-year, $70-million contract extension worth up to $71.5 million with $46 million fully guaranteed, per Jordan Schultz.

According to NFL Insider, Josina Anderson, the deal between Pittman Jr. and Indianapolis was agreed to last week, but the wideout was on vacation at the time.

Indianapolis originally placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Pittman Jr. toward the end of that period, with the hope of coming to terms on a long-term contract extension this offseason. Now the Colts will be keeping their best wide receiver around for the foreseeable future.

Pittman Jr. has been Indianapolis’ best and most productive wide receiver in each of the last three seasons. Just last season, the 26-year-old recorded career-highs in receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152) to go along with four touchdowns.

Pittman Jr. confirmed his contract extension by posting to Twitter/X: ‘Staying Home.’

Even with inconsistent quarterback play, Pittman Jr. has found ways to produce for Indianapolis since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Keeping him around also offers more support for promising quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is on a rookie contract.

Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen knows the value a top target like Pittman Jr. can bring for a young quarterback like Richardson. He said so recently:

“It’s huge,” Steichen said. “When you’ve got a reliable player like Pitt that’s going to to show up every Sunday and make plays like he does, it definitely helps a young quarterback. To keep getting that chemistry with those two guys building will be huge for Anthony’s growth.”

When attempting to help develop a promising young quarterback like Richardson, it’s imperative that the Colts surround him with as much help on offense as possible. Extending Pittman Jr. to a long-term deal is the type of supportive move that can help lead to the kind of growth Indianapolis is hoping to see from their second-year quarterback next season.