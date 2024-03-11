Report: Colts signing DE Tyquan Lewis to a two-year contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing edge rusher Tyquan Lewis, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Another re-signing for the #Colts: Source says they are bringing back edge Tyquan Lewis. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

According to The Athletic’s James Boyd, Lewis is signing a two-year deal with Indianapolis.

I can confirm that the #Colts are retaining DE Tyquan Lewis in free agency, per a league source. It’s a two-year deal.@RapSheet was first. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) March 11, 2024

Lewis’ two-year contract extension is a $12-million deal with $7.7 of that being fully guaranteed, according to Jordan Schultz.

Free agent pass rusher Tyquan Lewis is re-signing with the #Colts for 2 years, $12M, with $7.7M guaranteed, source tells @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Wqj78gxA6M — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2024

A former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Lewis appeared in all 17 games for the Colts last season and recorded four sacks while setting career-highs in combined tackles (25), tackles-for-loss (nine) and quarterback hits (13).

According to Sports Info Solutions, Lewis, who played only 37.2 percent of the defensive snaps for Indianapolis last season, recorded 37 total pressures, ranking third on the team. Those numbers alone speak to the value Lewis brings to the Colts’ defensive front, especially considering the unit set a franchise record with 51 sacks last season.

Tyquan Lewis's season didn't get enough credit last fall.



Finished with 4 sacks, but according to Sports Info Solutions, his 37 pressures ranked third on the team. ... And that's with Lewis playing 37.2 percent of snaps. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 11, 2024

Following the extension for Lewis, IndyStar Colts Insider Joel. A Erickson reported that the Colts ‘fended off other teams’ to ensure Lewis would stay put with the organization.

Lewis has been a versatile piece along Indianapolis’ defensive front since being drafted in 2018. After sustaining back-to-back season-ending patellar injuries during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Lewis bounced back nicely in a rotational role for the Colts’ defense last season and has now earned an extension longer than the one-year deals he’s received in each of the last few offseasons.