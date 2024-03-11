Report: Colts re-signing DT Grover Stewart to 3-year, $39 million contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing defensive tackle Grover Stewart to a three-year, $39 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Colts keeping more of their own: Indianapolis is re-signing DT Grover Stewart to a three-year, $39 milllion deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The deal for Stewart comes shortly after Indianapolis agreed to a two-year deal with edge rusher Tyquan Lewis, and it shows that the Colts and general manager Chris Ballard are prioritizing bringing back their own in-house free-agents before potentially signing other available players.

Stewart has been a key, run-stopping piece in the middle of the Colts’ defensive line for the past several seasons. Now, the former fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft inks a massive contract extension that will keep him in Indianapolis for the next three seasons.

Despite being suspended for six games last season, Stewart otherwise has been very durable and available during his time with the Colts, as he’s appeared in all 17 games in two of the last three seasons.

Stewart’s absence was extremely noticeable during his six-game suspension last season. Without him in the starting lineup, during that six-game stretch, Indianapolis surrendered 4.7 yards per carry and 153 rushing yards per game. Prior to his absence, Indianapolis only surrendered 3.7 yards per carry, helping ultimately prove Stewart’s overall value that is likely a big reason the Colts planned on keeping him around.

The 30-year-old defensive tackle finished the 2023 season with 41 combined tackles (23 solo), half a sack, five tackles-for-loss and eight quarterback hits in 11 games played.