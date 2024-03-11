Report: Raiders sign Colts free agent Pro Bowl QB Gardner Minshew to 2-year deal

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Indianapolis Colts interim starting quarterback Gardner Minshew to a 2-year free agent deal:

Sources: The #Raiders have agreed to terms with QB Gardner Minshew on a 2-year deal. He'll compete with QB Aidan O'Connell. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Rapoport’s NFL Network colleague, Tom Pelissero, has confirmed that Minshew’s new contract is worth 2-years, $25 million which includes $15 million fully guaranteed with Las Vegas.

Minshew completed 305 of 490 pass attempts (62.2%) for 3,305 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and 9 interceptions during 17 games (13 starts) in 2023.

After Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson went down with a season-ending shoulder injury, Minshew took full advantage of his newfound starting duties in relief and parlayed his surprising Pro Bowl nod—into quite the new pay increase, having earned just $3.5M last season on a one-year deal with Indianapolis.

At that price tag, it’s easy to see why the Colts could not make a competitive offer for Minshew to be a top backup—as that’s fringe NFL starter money these days—and Richardson will fully assume the starting quarterback reins once again when healthy.

It’ll be interesting to see where the Colts turn in free agency for their new primary backup quarterback. Veteran options such as Tyrod Taylor or Jacoby Brissett could make some sense given their mobility and ability to play in a similar offensive scheme to Richardson. However, like Minshew, it may very well come down to how affordable is their price-tag in this free agent market.