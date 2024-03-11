Colts speculated as trade suitor for Bears’ Justin Fields as backup QB option

Per KOAColorado’s Benjamin Allbright, the Indianapolis Colts have been speculated as a potential trade suitor for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, assuredly as a top backup to 2nd-year quarterback Anthony Richardson next season:

Wouldn't be surprised if Justin Fields winds up as a backup with the Colts or Eagles.



Several teams that were being reported were never in play, and the market has been incredibly thin on him as the Bears have shopped him for a few weeks. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 11, 2024

With the #1 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft—and with a regime that isn’t tied to Fields, the Bears have been widely projected to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams—meaning the former Ohio State standout’s days in Chicago are presumably numbered.

Fields is projected to have a cap hit of $6M next season, the last year of his rookie deal.

The former 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft just turned 25 years old and is coming off a season in which he completed 227 of 370 passes (61.4%) for 2,562 passes, 16 passing touchdowns, 9 interceptions, as well as amassed 657 rushing yards on 124 carries and 4 rushing touchdowns during 13 starts in 2023—having missed a few games because of a shoulder and thumb injury.

It was reported that the Colts had interest in Fields as a top quarterback prospect before the 2021 NFL Draft—before ultimately trading for former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz that offseason. Fields surprisingly slid a bit in the NFL Draft out of the Top 10, the Chicago Bears then traded up for him, and the rest has been history.

It’s possible that Fields’ trade market is diminished a bit with both the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders already making moves at starting quarterback on Monday respectively.

That being said, there remains a few other quarterback needy suitors such as potentially the New England Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks, the Washington Commanders, the Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants among others.

Those teams would likely be more apt to surrender a higher draft pick than the Colts, but if his trade market has truly ‘bottomed out,’ it’s possible that two playoff team hopefuls with firmly entrenched starters like the Eagles with Jalen Hurts and the Colts with Richardson could possibly be interested in Fields—as a top backup option for the 2024 campaign.

There’s no question that he would be an ideal fit with Colts head coach Shane Steichen given his proven track record of success with mobile quarterbacks and his similarities in dynamic rushing ability with Richardson (with a vertical passing attack)—meaning he’d already fit Indy’s offensive scheme if called upon in relief next season.

However, it still seems like a longshot right now, all things considered.