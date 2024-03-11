Report: Bengals sign Colts free agent RB Zack Moss to 2-year, $8M deal

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Cincinnati Bengals are signing Indianapolis Colts free agent running back Zack Moss to a 2-year, $8 million deal:

With Jonathan Taylor missing extended time, the former 2020 third round pick of the Buffalo Bills had a breakout year in Indianapolis, setting career highs in carries (183), rushing yards (794), and rushing touchdowns (5) during 14 games (5 starts) in 2023.

While he wasn’t necessarily the most explosive rusher, Moss showed great patience, power, and was able to grind out tough yards for the Colts this past season—looking very comfortable in new head coach Shane Steichen’s rushing scheme.

The Colts reportedly had interest initial in re-signing him, but Moss didn’t lack his fair share of suitors—before ultimately signing with Cincinnati.

He presumably will have a much better chance of playing time with the Bengals, who have reportedly released veteran running back Joe Mixon. Moss projects to compete with 2nd-year running back Chase Brown as it stands for their primary backfield reps.

In Indianapolis, he would’ve been firmly cemented behind star workhorse Jonathan Taylor on the depth chart, had he remained—as more of a change-of-pace off the bench back.

Without Moss, the Colts may be looking to bolster their own backfield depth, as Evan Hull is coming off a season-ending meniscus injury and Trey Sermon is a restricted free agent. Tyler Goodson was signed to a contract extension but is more of a third down back.

One free agent name that might be interesting is former Colts running back Nyheim Hines, who was recently released by the Bills—and perhaps a reunion is possible.