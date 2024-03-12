Should the Colts trade for L’Jarius Sneed?

The Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagged their star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed a couple of weeks ago at a cost of just over $19M for the 2024 season. With the big signing of Chris Jones and their tight salary cap situation, signing Sneed to a long-term extension will be difficult for the Chiefs, which has led many to believe he will be traded. Teams have already inquired about his availability, which has posed the question: should the Colts inquire about trading for Sneed and pull the trigger, if possible?

Sneed’s Trade Cost

During the first day of legal free agency tampering, Carlton Davis was traded, along with two late round picks, from the Bucs to the Lions for a 3rd round pick. This trade should be used as the baseline for Sneed’s worth. Last season, Jalen Ramsey was traded from the Rams to the Dolphins for a 3rd round pick. Considering Sneed is 27 years old (like Davis) and the Chiefs are open to trading him, I can see him going for a similar price as the other two. I’m sure the asking price is a 2nd round pick at this point, but with no one wiling to bite on that and give him a major contract, expect the market price to most likely be a 3rd round pick plus potentially a future 4th or 5th round pick thrown in.

Sneed’s Contract Cost

Sneed has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and another top cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s new contract of 4 years at $19M per season sets the standard for that upper echelon group. Johnson’s contract would be a starting point for Sneed. If the Colts were to sign for Sneed, they would have to sign him to a deal that is similar to Johnson so expect a contract to cost at least $18-$19M per season and at least for 3 years.

Should they do it?

If the Chiefs are actually trading him, the Colts should do it. They have a pressing need at cornerback that could be immediately filled by Sneed. Imagine a defensive backfield of Sneed, Juju Brents, maybe Kenny Moore with Nick Cross too. It would turn what was a very poor unit and into a very legitimate, above-average group.

What helps the Colts a lot is they have a ton of cap space thanks to their quarterback being on a rookie deal and many other good contracts. Many of their key free agents were also re-signed and getting Sneed would leave them with around $17 to $19M in cap space. Considering the draft class will cost $8M and the team will need to leave a few million left over for the season, that would leave them with at least 7M to spend for guys like Kenny Moore or Julian Blackmon or any other key free agents. They could trade him, pay him and still have enough space to go after their own guys or outside guys.

Will the Chiefs trade him?

I believe the chances are 50/50. The Chiefs can afford to have him this season, but they can’t afford to have him long-term. In 2025, Mahomes, Jones, Thuney and Taylor will account for $145M against the cap which will be at least 50% of the entire team’s salary cap. Of course they can make maneuvers, but if 4 guys are set to take up that much space, it makes it very difficult to sign others to long-term deals.

Why I believe it’s 50/50 is because I think the Chiefs are loading up to try and win three Super Bowls in a row before blowing everything up. This will probably be Travis Kelce’s final season, plus the team can cut guys like Jawaan Taylor to free up space in 2025, so we could be seeing a lot of money also coming off the books. Even if they know money will come off in 2025, they may not want to have Sneed tied up for 4 years at a big number if they plan on retooling. They also have a lot of players who will be free agents and currently have only 23 active players signed and only $54M in projected space (although the cap will grow so I figure the projected space figure will be closer to $75M). So if the Chiefs are trying to make one last team to push for a three-peat, then they’ll want to keep Snead and they can afford him for this season.