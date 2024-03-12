Report: Colts re-signing punter Rigoberto Sanchez to 3-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts continue to prioritize re-signing their own in-house free-agents, as they are finalizing a deal to keep punter Rigoberto Sanchez in Indianapolis, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garaofolo.

The #Colts are finalizing a deal with P Rigoberto Sanchez to return to Indy, sources say. Should be officially agreed to shortly for Sanchez to return for season No. 7 and beyond in Indy. pic.twitter.com/KwvpFwLhiL — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2024

According to James Boyd of The Athletic, Sanchez is signing a three-year deal.

I can confirm that the #Colts have agreed to retain P Rigoberto Sanchez on a three-year deal, per a league source.@MikeGarafolo was first. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) March 12, 2024

While the specifics on Sanchez’s new contract haven’t been released yet, bringing him back makes a lot of sense for the Colts. Last season, Sanchez was excellent for Indianapolis’ special teams’ unit, as he set a career-high with 42.8 net yards per return on a total of 68 punts. Not a single one of Sanchez’s punts resulted in a touchback, either, which further adds to his importance for the Colts.

Indianapolis has seen what struggles can occur on special teams without Sanchez in the starting lineup, and he bounced back nicely from a torn Achilles and punted in all 17 games for them last season.

The former undrafted free-agent out of Hawaii in 2017 has been excellent for Indianapolis and will now enter his seventh season with the team. Last offseason, the Colts signed kicker Matt Gay to a four-year worth up to $22.5 million to help give more consistency at that position. Now, they’ve locked up Sanchez, an equally important special teams’ piece, for the next few seasons.