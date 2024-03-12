Colts reportedly ‘making strong push’ to re-sign free agent CB Kenny Moore II—but ‘deal not imminent’

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts are ‘making a strong push’ to re-sign veteran slot cornerback Kenny Moore II:

The #Colts are making a strong push to re-sign cornerback Kenny Moore, per sources.



A premier slot corner could be off the market soon, as his market appears to be picking up. pic.twitter.com/8lZYKc9vHd — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2024

However, KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson is also reporting that no deal is imminent between the two sides as contract negotiations are ongoing.

The Colts have made re-signing their internal players a priority—over pursuing external free agents, as the team has already reportedly re-signed wideout Michael Pittman Jr., defensive tackle Grover Stewart, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, and punter Rigoberto Sanchez, as well as reached a contract extension with linebacker Zaire Franklin.

It’s worth noting that the Colts did reportedly lose backup quarterback Gardner Minshew and running back Zack Moss to the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals in free agency so far respectively.

In what’s otherwise a very young secondary, re-signing Moore II, who played at a Pro Bowl caliber level again last year, would be a big boost as a highly productive veteran slot.

Moore II recorded 93 tackles (68 solo), 8 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions (*2 returned for touchdowns), 6 pass deflections, and 1.5 sacks during 16 starts this past season.

Moore II had expressed prior interest in re-signing with Indianapolis, his NFL home over the past 7 seasons, but he has his fair share of interested suitors right now. It’s possible that he’s even drawn the interest of more polished NFL contenders looking for that final piece to complete their secondary.

However, the Colts maintain their interest, and general manager Chris Ballard even stated so recently during his NFL Combine press conference a few weeks ago: