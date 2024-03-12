Report: Colts, CB Kenny Moore II agree to 3-year, $30 million contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing cornerback Kenny Moore II to a three-year, $30 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As Schefter notes, the deal was negotiated and confirmed by David Mulugheta and Trevon Smith of Athletes First.

The new deal for Moore II makes him the highest-paid nickel cornerback in NFL history, as Schefter noted in his report.

Moore II is coming off a season in which he bounced back nicely following an up-and-down 2022 campaign. He recorded 98 combined tackles (68 solo), a career-high eight tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks and three interceptions, including two pick-sixes against the Carolina Panthers, in a 16-game span.

To further show Moore II’s significance to the Colts’ secondary, according to Next Gen Stats, Moore II played in the slot on 62.7 percent of the defensive snaps last season, and he allowed the third-fewest receptions over expected from his alignment (-4.5).

Moore II has been a reliable playmaker for Indianapolis’ secondary for some time, and bringing him back adds a needed veteran voice to the Colts’ young secondary, especially as it pertains to the cornerback spot with second-year players such as Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents.

Having a veteran voice and experienced player like Moore II matters for the Colts, especially when you factor in that safety Julian Blackmon is also a free-agent. The soon-to-be 29-year-old veteran corner will now enter his eighth season with Indianapolis and is one of five players to re-sign with the team this offseason.