Report: Colts have had talks with Vikings free agent DE Danielle Hunter

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Indianapolis Colts have had talks with Minnesota Vikings veteran free agent defensive end Danielle Hunter among other players:

Among the outside free agents the Colts have had talks with: Vikings DE Danielle Hunter, a 4-time Pro Bowl selection with 87.5 career sacks. Too early to predict where he winds up as of this moment, but with MIN signing multiple edge rushers, he looks to be headed elsewhere. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 12, 2024

Originally a 2015 third round pick of the Vikings, the 6’5,” 263 pound defensive end has accumulated 87.5 sacks, 462 tackles, 134 QB hits, 11 forced fumbles, and 8 passes defensed during his 119 career games (90 starts).

The 29 year old veteran is coming off a season in which he recorded a whopping 16.5 sacks (*5th most in the NFL), 7 QB hits, 83 tackles (54 solo), 4 forced fumbles, 2 passes defensed during all 17 starts in 2023—meaning he’s still very much playing at a high level of football.

Per PFF, this past season, Hunter was graded as their 28th best edge defender with a +78.0 overall grade—including a +79.1 pass rushing grade.

The Colts have a wealth of solid edge rushers, including Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Dayo Odeyingbo—but lack an alpha dog exterior sackmaster. Perhaps that could be Hunter? As no Colts defensive lineman reached double-digit sacks last season.

Currently, Spotrac projects Hunter’s market valuation to be 3-years, $60 million, so the 1x NFL All-Pro and 4x Pro Bowler wouldn’t necessarily be cheap for Indianapolis to sign—or any other interested free agency suitor for that matter.

That being said, there’s no question that he would be a big veteran addition to the Colts defensive line—if ultimately signed in free agency.

Update 7:22 PM EST- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has reportedly signed a 2-year, $49 million deal (with $48 million guaranteed) with the Indianapolis Colts’ AFC South divisional rival Houston Texans: