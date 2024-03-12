Report: Colts sign Dolphins free agent DT Raekwon Davis to 2-year, $14M deal

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts are signing Miami Dolphins free agent defensive tackle Raekwon Davis to a 2-year, $14 million deal:

Originally a 2020 second round pick out of Alabama of the Miami Dolphins, the mammoth sized 6’7,” 325 pound Davis (with 34” arms) had 28 tackles (15 solo), 0.5 sacks, and 6 QB hits during 17 games (7 starts) for the Dolphins last season.

Having already reportedly re-signed starting nose tackle Grover Stewart to a 3-year, $39 million deal, Davis figures to be a rotational run stuffer behind ‘Big Grove’ and jumbo package staple along the defensive line.

The Colts saw firsthand last season how much their run defense suffered without Stewart, so Davis should provide some much needed interior defensive line depth—should Stewart miss any games, and it also may be more important to give the 30 year old veteran a few extra breathers in-game as he enters his early thirties.

Fellow free agent, Colts defensive tackle Taven Bryan, appears unlikely to be re-signed after his sole season in Indianapolis, so his freed up $3 million last year figures to be allocated toward this Davis signing for the 2024 campaign.