Giants sign Colts free agent wideout Isaiah McKenzie

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that the team has signed Indianapolis Colts free agent wideout (and special teams returnman) Isaiah McKenzie:

Reports: We have agreed to terms with WR Isaiah McKenzie



We have agreed to terms with WR Isaiah McKenzie — New York Giants (@Giants) March 12, 2024

The 28 year old veteran wideout caught 11 receptions for 82 receiving yards (7.5 yards per reception average) and also saw some kick/punt return duties during 13 games (2 starts) during his lone season with Indianapolis in 2023.

However, McKenzie—along with released cornerback Tony Brown Jr., was suspended the last three games of the regular season for ‘conduct detrimental to the team.’ The real reasoning which has surprisingly yet to be publicly disclosed or leaked.

From that standpoint, he was unlikely to be re-signed by Indianapolis, especially having already been passed up by rookie wideout Josh Downs on their depth chart.

Apparently, the Giants were comfortable enough with the reasoning for McKenzie’s suspension to give him an opportunity this offseason—as he reunites with New York head coach Brian Daboll, who was his former offensive coordinator in Buffalo.