Report: Colts are a potential option for Packers free agent RB A.J. Dillon

The Colts are among the suitors listed as interested in Green Bay Packers power back A.J. Dillon in free agency.

By Luke Schultheis
Green Bay Packers v Carolina Panthers Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts are among the teams that have shown interest in Green Bay Packers free agent running back A.J. Dillon:

Originally selected by the Packers in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL Draft (not too far behind Jonathan Taylor), the 6’0,” 247 pound Dillon has 2,428 rushing yards on 597 carries (4.1 ypc. avg.) and 16 total rushing touchdowns during 60 career games (11 starts).

Dillon is fresh off a season for the Packers in which he rushed for 613 rushing yards on 178 carries (3.4 ypc. avg.) and 2 rushing touchdowns during 15 games (6 starts).

Of course, the Pacers released veteran Aaron Jones and then signed former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs—meaning Dillon as a free agent will also most likely have a new home next season.

Although they have star workhorse Jonathan Taylor firmly entrenched as their starter, the Colts did lose his primary backup, Zack Moss, to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. Therefore, Dillon could be a nice top backup behind Taylor.

Obviously, given Dillon’s sheer size, he would provide another power option in the Colts backfield and a potential situational short yardage back. He hasn’t quite lived up this physical measurables, but perhaps like Moss’s career rejuvenation in Indy, a change of scenery could serve him well to better unleash his full untapped rushing potential.

