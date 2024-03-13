 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Colts re-signing LB Ronnie Harrison Jr. to one-year deal

Indianapolis brings back a versatile defensive player in Ronnie Harrison Jr.

By Andrew Thomison
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Harrison appeared in seven total games for the Colts’ defense last season, including making three starts at linebacker. He recorded 20 combined tackles (11 solo), one sack, two pass deflections and two interceptions, including a pick-six against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Harrison receiving a new contract, it speaks to the value Indianapolis believes he can bring at two different positions. Harrison has 45 starts at safety and has also now played linebacker.

“I loved it here,” Harrison said, via IndyStar. “This is one of the best experiences I’ve had as far as being on a team. If they wanted to bring me back, I would have no problem coming back. They gave me a shot and it’s been nothing but love.”

Indianapolis certainly still has needs to fill at other key areas defensively, including strong safety, as Julian Blackmon is a free-agent. Re-signing Harrison adds extra depth at potentially two different spots for Gus Bradley’s defense next season.

Harrison’s contract figures haven’t been released yet, but bringing him back makes sense, given what he was able to provide in a short sample size for Indianapolis’ defense last season.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...