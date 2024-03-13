Report: Colts re-signing DE Genard Avery to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing edge rusher Genard Avery to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Avery, a former fifth-round draft pick in 2018 by the Cleveland Browns, signed with Indianapolis last offseason.

The re-signing of Avery comes as no surprise, given how much Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard likes to invest along the defensive line. Avery, an experienced edge rusher, stood out during Indianapolis’ training camp last offseason.

An untimely knee injury suffered during training camp ultimately ended Avery’s season before it could get started, as the Colts really liked what he showed as a rotational rusher during that time period.

Avery, who has 8.5 career sacks, provides the Colts will more depth along their defensive line to go along with other names such as Tyquan Lewis, whom Indianapolis re-signed on Monday.

Similar to the extension of linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr., Avery’s new contract numbers haven’t been released. One thing is for certain: Indianapolis clearly likes the amount of talent and depth they’ll have going into next season.

The soon-to-be 29-year-old edge rusher is now set to return to Indianapolis on a one-year deal and could see more of a rotational role next season.