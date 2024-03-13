Report: Colts sign Browns veteran free agent QB Joe Flacco to one-year, $8.7M deal

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to sign former Cleveland Browns veteran free agent quarterback Joe Flacco to a 1-year deal, worth up to $8.7 million (with $4.5 million guaranteed):

The 39 year old reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year is coming off a surprisingly solid season for the Browns, completing 123 of 204 pass attempts (60.3%) for 1,616 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and 8 interceptions during 15 games (5 starts).

Signed in late November of this past year by the Browns, Flacco eventually started in relief of the injured Deshaun Watson and was able to lead Cleveland to the AFC playoffs, having gone 4-1 in his limited starts.

The Colts lost Gardner Minshew to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, as ‘Shew has the chance to win that starting job outright—and also got paid $25 million over two years.

Flacco is assuredly being signed to back up Richardson, but brings a wealth of experience with 185 career starts. He still boasts elite arm strength—although he is purely a pocket passer at this late stage of his playing career, meaning he’s a stark contrast to Colts 2nd-year starter Anthony Richardson in playing style.

Steichen is familiar with that type of quarterback as well, having previously coached Los Angeles Chargers veteran Philip Rivers and can tailor his offense accordingly, if actually necessary.

Steichen already knows Flacco well too from their time together with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2021.

The 16-year veteran Flacco is most known for his lengthy tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, when he was a Super Bowl XLVII MVP and Champion.

Given the contract, it’s in line with many of the veteran backup deals that have been handed out so far this offseason—and the Colts have gotten a solid veteran option.