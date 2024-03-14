Colts announce re-signing of free agent running back Trey Sermon

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that running back Trey Sermon (along with safety/linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr.) has been re-signed—although terms of the deal were not disclosed:

Originally a 2021 third round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, the 6’0,” 215 pound Sermon proved to be an effective change-of-pace back for the Colts off the bench. He rushed for 160 total rushing yards on 35 carries (4.6 ypc. avg.) during 14 games in 2023.

In limited action, Sermon showed nice patience and power with the Colts rushing the football last year and again provides reliable backfield depth.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was familiar with him from their time together with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, and he proved to be a nice Indy backup addition in time.

As it stands, the 25 year old has the opportunity to be the top running back behind star workhorse Jonathan Taylor, as free agent Zack Moss recently signed a new multi-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sermon’s primary competition is currently Evan Hull, who is recovering from a season-ending knee injury. Meanwhile, Tyler Goodson is also in the fold, but he’s more of a third-down back than between the tackles grinder.

However, the Colts may not be done addressing their backfield depth, as the team has already been connected with Green Bay Packers free agent A.J. Dillon so far in free agency—and there’s also always the NFL Draft for additional running back reinforcements.