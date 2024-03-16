Conflicting reports on whether Colts’ potential trade for Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed is done—or gets done

Depending on who you believe, the Indianapolis Colts potential trade for Kansas City Chiefs standout cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is either done—or may not get done entirely, based on conflicting reports from two reputable sources:

Sources tell myself & @AtoZSportsNFL that the #Chiefs and #Colts are ironing out the final details on a trade that will send star CB L'Jarius Sneed to Indianapolis.



I'm told the Colts are sending a 2024 3rd and an additional pick in 2025. pic.twitter.com/cJTMD2taTu — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) March 16, 2024

Once and for all: There is no trade in place between the Chiefs and Colts for L’Jarius Sneed. I was told this unequivocally from the highest levels of the Colts organization.



Hope everyone has a great day. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 16, 2024

In fact, I’m leaning heavily toward that trade not happening at all. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 16, 2024

I don’t want to frame this as AtoZSports’ Destin Adams versus ESPN’s Stephen Holder in a good ole’ fashioned ‘source-off,’ but Colts nation is clearly stuck in limbo as we await to see whether this deal happens or doesn’t happen imminently.

Both Colts beat writers may be reporting and trusting what their sources are telling them—but they just have different sources and perhaps at different levels of the organization (hence, the apparent conflict). These situations also remain entirely fluid.

For the record, there are a few other Twitter (or X) league sources backing Adams’ report including the infamous ‘PrettyRickey213’ (who’s already hit on a number of signings before they came in league-wide). However, KOAColorado’s Benjamin Allbright’s latest report supports Holder’s report, as well as longtime Colts beat writer, Fox59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell.

From my perspective (and claiming no-sourcing), there’s been entirely too much smoke as of late regarding Sneed eventually going to the Colts—and given Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard’s past history in Kansas City—and I think this deal ultimately gets done.

It just may not be done quite yet, but really close to the finish line.

There could be last details to hammer out on Sneed’s new lucrative Colts contract, or perhaps Indianapolis is reviewing his medicals or wanting him to conduct a physical. Perhaps all is left is to submit the tradework to the league office come Monday morning.

For what it’s worth, there should be a resolution soon because free agency moves really fast.

The Colts can afford to wait a little bit longer, but they can’t wait too long on Sneed—or they’ll risk being too slow to pivot to other available veteran options at starting cornerback or safety which they still desperately need to shore up their secondary for next season.

At any rate, Colts fans are left to patiently wait this weekend, and as the late great Tom Petty once so eloquently sang, “The waiting is the hardest part!”