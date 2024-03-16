L’Jarius Sneed watch continues for the Colts

Like the majority of you, I woke up this morning to news that the Indianapolis Colts had agreed to a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for the darling of the offseason, L’Jarius Sneed. Social media was abuzz with cheers from Colts fans patting Chris Ballard on the back. All of the Ballard-apologists were gloating that he had come through and for everyone who had doubted him to shush up. I was glad to see it was all finally over too and that the Colts had gotten their man. A lockdown cornerback is just what this team needs to kick off next year. The saga appeared over. Kind of...

After the early cheers came jeers as reports started trickling out that things weren’t as hammered out as they seemed. What had been reported as a third round pick this year and another pick next year, wasn’t as set in stone as many had come to believe. Stephen Holder slammed the door closed on any reporting or speculation that everything was finalized.

In fact, I’m leaning heavily toward that trade not happening at all. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 16, 2024

He then proceed to open the door and slam it again just to make sure everyone understood it wasn’t open.

Once and for all: There is no trade in place between the Chiefs and Colts for L’Jarius Sneed. I was told this unequivocally from the highest levels of the Colts organization.



Hope everyone has a great day. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 16, 2024

Colts fans have their pitchforks out and are ready to attack all those who broke the news and those who denied it. I understand the frustration because I want this done, and I want Sneed on the Colts. He is exactly what they need and would be an ideal player to raise the playmaking ability on the defensive side of the ball. At the same time, it appears news broke too early. It doesn’t mean it won’t work out. It just means everything isn’t worked out yet. Let’s put the pitchforks down. We just have to wait a little longer to see how this whole thing plays out.

At the end of the day, this is the season for rumors, false reports, too early calls, misinformation, and confusion. I don’t see anything here as malicious or directly meant to deceive. A report came out, and it could be true. It could be false. It could be too early. The report itself has no impact on whether a deal gets done. Ballard and the Chiefs aren’t scrolling the web, seeing the report, and thinking, “Oh, well, I guess we can’t do it now because someone broke the story before we were ready.” If it were a report about Tom Brady retiring, maybe there would be spite, but not in this case. Let’s take a breath, sit back, and see where this thing goes.