3 Draft Prospects to Watch for Colts — Week 2

In this series, I’ll be breaking down three intriguing prospects that the Colts should take a strong look at. These prospects could be blue chip first round prospects or diamond in the rough late round guys. This series will run weekly until the draft.

Ladd McConkey — Wide Receiver — Georgia

McConkey is a high end athlete whose stock has risen tremendously over the past couple of months. He is a great route runner, who shows the same little details that the best in the game use (timing of shakes/moves, head fakes, quickness out of routes). He’s probably the best route runner in the entire class and that coupled with his athleticism alone will make him a good #1 or very good #2 receiver in the NFL. He also has twitchy feet and is a quick player and we’ve seen quickness become one of the most important receiver traits over the past 10 years. He also possesses great vision and can do damage with the ball in his hand.

McConkey isn’t a big guy and his biggest issue last season was a myriad of injuries. Those injury concerns will/have hurt his stock, but if healthy, he’s arguably the 2nd best receiver in this class.

In a deep receiver class, McConkey might be available in the late 1st or 2nd round. It might be risky for the Colts to wait until their 2nd round pick, but if they trade back in the 1st round, they could pick up some picks and take McConkey late in the 1st. With Pittman and Downs, the Colts could field one of the best young receiving corps in the NFL.

Sam Hartman — Quarterback — Notre Dame

Gardner Minshew is gone, which means the Colts need themselves a good long-term backup quarterback. The first thing that comes to mind with Hartman is his experience; the problem the Colts would have with an inexperienced raw player is his ability to play effectively early in his career. So while the ceiling of a Joe Milton is much higher than that of Hartman’s, Hartman is probably a safer and more reliable option as a backup than Milton or some other players for 2024 and even 2025.

As for Hartman as a player, he is a dual-threat who can affectively run when needed. He also throws well on the run and does a very good job of going through his progressions. He has proven that he can effectively operate a pro style offense and a spread offense during his tenure at Notre Dame.

His issues are that he doesn’t have the strongest arm and needs to step into his passes to generate good velocity. He also has some mechanical and scanning issues that will need to be fixed with good coaching. Regarding the scanning issues, he can sometimes be too robotic and has shown the tendency of staring down his targets. He also shows some issues with “happy feet” in the pocket and can get frazzled when pressured too much.

I believe Hartman will be available during day 3 and if I were to guess, more in the 5th or 6th round. The reality with Hartman is that he won’t be a sexy pick for many teams due to his age and his lack of raw talent, but he makes for a very good backup quarterback and the 5th and 6th round is when teams start to look for backup options.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson — Safety — Texas Tech

We know with Chris Ballard that he loves athletic player and he targets those with high RAS scores. DTD has one of the highest RAS scores out of all the safeties in this class, currently 6th after the combine. Moreover, he is arguably the best if you take into account players who will be taken in the first 4 rounds.

DTD plays the role of a centerfielder quite well and has the athleticism speed to make big plays on the ball. With 4 interceptions this season, he shows the ability to be a ball-hawk. He shows good reaction skills to the ball in the air, as well as fluid hips when changing directions.

DTD will not be a player who can play from day one, but is someone who could be a starter towards the end of his 2nd season or his third season. He currently doesn’t have the instincts to play at all in the box and going from the Big 12 to the NFL is quite a leap. At less than 200 pounds, he also needs to get bigger. The Colts have had a good recent track records of developing safeties, so he could be a very nice project for the team and worth taking in the 4th or 5th round.

With the future of Blackmon in question, the Colts will most certainly look to the draft for a safety, whether or not Blackmon is back. The Colts are in decent shape at the moment at safety with Cross, Thomas and Harrison. Adding a cheap free agent should help things in the short-term, but it appears the Colts will need a long-term solution at free safety.