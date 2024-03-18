Draft prospects that make sense for the Colts: Part I

If you have followed my work in previous off-seasons, then you will already know by now that I just do not like mock drafts. Yeah, it does make for some fun content in what is a boring time to be an NFL fan (at least we have the Pacers though right?), but in the end I just think it is speculative and senseless. That is why I think it is way more valuable to just point out prospects that make the most sense for the Colts considering the team needs, the fit, and the draft capital the team has.

Jer’Zhan Newton, defensive tackle, Illinois

The Colts need pass-rushing help. I have said plenty of times before, but the franchise record setting number of sacks is misleading, as the Colts’ pass-rush disappeared plenty of the times during the season, and their pressure rate was among the bottom half of the league. The team has re-signed Grover Stewart and signed Raekwon Davis in free agency, but neither one of them excels particularly at rushing the passer. In fact, Davis was signed as a relief for DeForest Buckner to keep him fresh for the pass-rushing downs. Jer’Zhan Newton would be the perfect fit alongside Buckner on passing downs. While he is small for the position at 6’2’’ and 304 pounds, he will not be required to eat up double teams on the inside, but rather take advantage of all the attention Buckner commands and manage to disrupt pockets from the interior in a hurry.

Nate Wiggins / Terrion Arnold, cornerbacks, Clemson / Alabama

The cornerback need depends a lot on what happens with L’Jarius Sneed. That is an All-Pro caliber player right there, and with Brents, Jones, and Flowers, the position would be covered and cornerback would no longer be a need. If Sneed stays with the Chiefs, then I would like to have either Wiggins or Arnold on the team. Both are cornerbacks with plenty of experience in the SEC, and would come in and challenge Jaylon Jones for that #2 cornerback spot.

Edgerin Cooper, linebacker, Texas A&M

Fast, explosive, sure tackler, turnover creating linebacker, does the profile remind you of someone? Cooper is the closest thing to what Leonard was for the Colts in his prime, and he would bring the missing element to the linebacker group. Franklin and Speed combined for just five forced fumbles and no interceptions, as creating turnovers is just not their bread and butter. Cooper also has that hit-and-miss approach to the position, where several times it is either a turnover or allowing a big play.

Calen Bullock, safety, USC

The Colts need for a cornerback is bigger than the need for a starting safety just by a tiny bit, and with Julian Blackmon still without a team, that need is even more glaring. Calen Bullock is similar to Nick Cross in the way the play, so it is clear that Ballard has a weakness for safeties that are long and athletic. Rodney Thomas II lost the starting job late in the season, and he is the exact opposite of Bullock and Cross, so the Colts might be looking to double down on athleticism in that defensive backfield.

Grayson Murphy, edge rusher, UCLA

As mentioned above, the Colts need pass-rushing help, and it seems like they will use the pass-rushing by committee approach they employed last season. Ebukam, Paye, and Odeyingbo are nice players to have, but the Colts, as every team in the NFL, can never have enough gun powder when it comes to pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Murphy’s ceiling is low, but he is as polished a pass-rusher as they come, which will get him a role in the Colts’ defense from day one.

Braelon Allen, running back, Wisconsin

The Colts have a really good track record drafting running backs from Wisconsin, and with Zack Moss leaving the team this off-season, there is a need for a backup running back behind workhorse Jonathan Taylor. Allen is young, and massive, and a bit unpolished as a runner. It makes perfect sense for the Colts to already start looking at options to complement and replace Taylor down the stretch, especially considering how short running back’s shelf lives are.