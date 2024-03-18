Report: Colts ‘haven’t had any trade conversations’ on CB L’Jarius Sneed with Chiefs

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter via ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts ‘haven’t had any trade conversations’ with the Kansas City Chiefs regarding standout free agent cornerback L’Jarius Sneed—who is currently under the franchise tag:

"The Colts and the Chiefs haven't had any conversations about L'Jarius Sneed..



As of right now that's not happening"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/bQuATO2Tvn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 18, 2024

It conflicts an earlier Monday report from The Athletic’s Dianni Russini on ‘The Athletic Football Show’ with Robert Mays in which she noted:

“Well, I had my tweet up, ready to go because I really thought it was going to get done last week. The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts were really close on getting deals done. This was before the Calvin Ridley move was made by Tennessee.” “I don’t think all trade talks are dead involving Sneed now with Kansas City. Do I think it’s going to be Tennessee? I think chances are obviously smaller now, in being able to pay Sneed on a new contract because he does want a new deal obviously and that appears to be the holdup in trying to iron that out.” “The conversations are going to continue, and I do think if there’s going to be movement, we’re going to see it a little closer to the draft.” “. . . I do think when it comes down to it, I think the Colts are probably the frontrunner, but I know the Tennessee Titans were really close to getting that trade done.”

It comes just after a weekend in which Colts fans patiently waited to see if there was trade closure on Sneed—as there were reports that a deal was being finalized for the Super Bowl Champion starting cornerback, only to hear from another source (and one of Schefter’s ESPN colleagues) that nothing was imminent—and that a deal was considered unlikely.

Right now, your guess may be as good as mine these days, regarding the conflicting reports.

It appears to be the ‘Wild West’ as it relates to the Colts potentially winning the Sneed trade sweepstakes—if he’s even ultimately traded at all. Some reliable sources are saying one thing, others another. Who do you believe?

It is interesting though that after re-signing their own players to over $200 million worth of new contract extensions, the Colts have been rather quiet now in free agency.

Perhaps, that’s as a result of their recent spending splurge retaining their own players—or perhaps, if you’re more of a ‘conspiracy theorist,’ Indianapolis has shifted its primary focus to trading for Sneed and are trying to hammer out the contract logistics with his representation.

In either case, that Colts secondary needs to be shored up with either a starting veteran cornerback or safety—maybe both, whether that’s adding Sneed or another standout.