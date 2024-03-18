Report: Colts free agent safety Julian Blackmon to visit Bills this week

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, Indianapolis Colts free agent safety Julian Blackmon is headed to a visit with the Buffalo Bills this week:

Free agent safety Julian Blackmon is headed to Buffalo for a visit with the #Bills, sources tell @BleacherReport.



Blackmon has several suitors after enjoying a career season with the #Colts, which included 4 INTs. pic.twitter.com/DbhzNBhnpC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2024

Originally drafted by the Colts in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 25 year old safety was enjoying a bit of a breakout campaign in Indy before a late season injury.

Blackmon had 88 tackles (65 solo), 4 interceptions, 8 passes defensed, and 2 fumble recoveries during 15 starts in 2023. His season was cut slightly short after suffering a significant shoulder injury during Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Per PFF (subscription), Blackmon was their 38th best graded safety with a +68.3 overall grade—including a +72.6 coverage grade, during this past season.

This has been the first we’ve heard of reported interest in Blackmon—both from the Colts and potential outside suitors, as his free agent market has been rather quiet, or at least publicly.

It’s possible that teams have been focused more on the ‘Tier 1’ defensive backs in free agency, and now, Blackmon is starting to garner more interest in that ‘Tier 2’ or ‘Tier 3’ range as a starting free agent safety.

If Blackmon ‘comes off the board’ to the Bills in free agency, that’s one less quality starting caliber safety option for the Colts, in what’s a very depleted Indy safety room as it stands.

However, the offseason isn’t over, so Indianapolis would still have the opportunity to otherwise improve the position—even if that’s potentially without Blackmon any longer.