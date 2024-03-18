Report: Colts hosted Chiefs free agent safety Mike Edwards on Monday

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Indianapolis Colts received a visit from Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Mike Edwards on Monday:

Some free agent visits from Monday included:



Texans: DE Mario Edwards

Colts: S Mike Edwards

Dolphins: G Phil Haynes

Titans: DT Sebastian Joseph Day — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2024

Originally a 2019 third round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 5’10,” 205 pound Edwards played this last season with the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs. Edwards recorded 51 tackles (32 solo), an interception, 5 passes defensed, and 2 fumble recoveries during 17 games (5 starts) in 2023.

He’s appeared in 75 games both with Tampa Bay and Kansas City, making 28 career starts.

Per PFF, Edwards was their 82nd best graded safety with a +56.9 overall grade this past year.

The Colts need some upgrades at starting safety, as while Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II remain in the fold, neither was consistent enough last year to convincingly run away with the job. Meanwhile, free agent starting safety Julian Blackmon is set to visit the Buffalo Bills this week—and it’s possible he may not leave there without a inking a deal.

Edwards could be a nice depth piece, but if the Colts are signing him to be a starter at safety next season, it seems to be well short of the sticks that the Horseshoe faithful were ideally hoping for to upgrade the position in 2024.