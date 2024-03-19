Report: Colts, defensive tackle Taven Bryan agree to 1-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing defensive tackle Taven Bryan, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Source: Defensive tackle Taven Bryan has agreed to terms with the #Colts on a one-year deal.



Former first-round pick back with Indy for a second season. pic.twitter.com/k0E8mgqs4y — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 19, 2024

Bryan originally signed with Indianapolis last offseason and found himself in a prominent role for a short period following the six-game suspension of defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

The former first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars appeared in all 17 games for the Colts last season and made seven starts. Bryan recorded two sacks, 22 combined tackles (12 solo), one forced fumble and four tackles-for-loss.

The Colts also recently signed former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis to a two-year, $14 million deal to help sure up depth for their run defense behind both Stewart and DeForest Buckner.

Bryan’s one-year extension adds more depth to the Colts’ defensive line, which currently consists of the aforementioned Buckner, Stewart and Davis along with Tyquan Lewis, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Samson Ebukam and a few others.

It’s well known how much Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard likes to invest along both the offensive and defensive lines. Re-signing Bryan gives Indianapolis another possible option at the 3-tech spot behind Buckner, which is where he has had some success in the past.