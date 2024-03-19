 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts re-signing offensive lineman Danny Pinter to 1-year deal

Indianapolis is adding more depth along the offensive line in bringing back Danny Pinter.

By Andrew Thomison
Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing offensive lineman Danny Pinter to a one-year deal, according to IndyStar Colts Insider Joel A. Erickson.

A former fifth-round pick out of Ball State, Pinter is working his way back after missing all of the 2023 season with broken ankle he suffered during Indianapolis’ preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to IndyStar, “the South Bend native underwent surgery and spent the fall rehabilitating his ankle in Indianapolis, and according to a source, Pinter is doing well as he prepares for next season.”

Pinter is a valuable depth signing along the offensive line for the Colts, as he has experience playing both center and right guard while starting seven total games in place of starting center Ryan Kelly in previous seasons.

With Pinter out last season, Wesley French took the place of Kelly for three games during the 2023 season. It’s likely that he and Pinter will battle it out for the team’s backup center position at training camp.

Bringing back Pinter makes sense for Indianapolis. The Colts were fortunate to have most of their interior offensive line intact last season. In the event that either Kelly or starting right guard Will Fries has to miss time, for example, Pinter’s experience at both positions is an added value that Indianapolis could turn to if needed.

