Colts met with Washington State safety Jaden Hicks, Penn State edge Adisa Isaac

The Colts recently met with a pair of intriguing ‘Day 2’ prospects on the defensive side of the football.

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 31 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to ChatSports Tom Downey, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that met with Washington State safety Jaden Hicks and Penn State edge Adisa Isaac at the NFL Combine respectively:

Regarding Hicks, the 6’2,” 211 pound junior safety recorded 79 tackles (49 solo), 6 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 interceptions (*1 returned for a touchdown), 4 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 12 starts for the Cougars in 2023.

Hicks did not qualify for a RAS score due to a lack of measurements, as he has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury.

One of Hicks’s calling cards is that he has the versatility to both cover wide receivers and match up with tight ends inside or play single-high safety. He’s a physical tackler with solid ball and tracking skills—the latter which may help with mitigating his seemingly average vertical speed.

Meanwhile, Isaac is a 6’4,” 247 pound senior edge who recorded 37 tackles (23 solo), 16 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during 13 starts this past season for the Nittany Lions—earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors.

He earned a RAS score of 8.82 out of a maximum of 10.0 for his recent NFL Combine measurables.

Like Hicks, Isaac offers versatility—only along the defensive line and has quite a few pass rushing moves at his disposal, doing a good job of converting speed-to-power in order to effectively get after the quarterback.

Of course, the Colts appear to have a bigger immediate need at safety right now than defensive end, especially with starter Julian Blackmon a pending free agent. That being said, there’s a greater need for more pass rush collectively, which Isaac could theoretically provide more of on a consistent basis, coming off the edge.

Both standouts seem like potential ‘Day 2’ defensive prospects that could intrigue the Colts.

