Colts met with Washington State safety Jaden Hicks, Penn State edge Adisa Isaac

According to ChatSports Tom Downey, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that met with Washington State safety Jaden Hicks and Penn State edge Adisa Isaac at the NFL Combine respectively:

Washington Safety Jaden Hicks has met formally with the Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Bengals, Jets Giants, Colts, Saints and Dolphins at the NFL Combine pic.twitter.com/MiG2mrizvh — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) February 29, 2024

Penn State EDGE Isaac Adisa said he's met formally with the Browns, Bucs, Vikings, Giants and Colts at the NFL Combine — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) February 28, 2024

Regarding Hicks, the 6’2,” 211 pound junior safety recorded 79 tackles (49 solo), 6 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 interceptions (*1 returned for a touchdown), 4 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 12 starts for the Cougars in 2023.

Hicks did not qualify for a RAS score due to a lack of measurements, as he has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury.

One of Hicks’s calling cards is that he has the versatility to both cover wide receivers and match up with tight ends inside or play single-high safety. He’s a physical tackler with solid ball and tracking skills—the latter which may help with mitigating his seemingly average vertical speed.

Jaden Hicks has impressive ball skills. Matches with Polk's slot fade and somehow comes down with the INT pic.twitter.com/85e8Hq8Nk1 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 27, 2024

Two safeties with size/down experience that could be candidates to play sub LB - Jaden Hicks & Jaylon Carlies



Carlies has CB experience but a nearly 225lb frame. 9 INT, 3 FF in career



Hicks spends lot of time in box - run fits, blitzing, SIM schemes on LOS. Kyle Dugger-style pic.twitter.com/piHLvsDNNp — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 23, 2024

Great to see #WashingtonState SS Jaden Hicks added to the Senior Bowl roster. Rangy, versatile skill set and loves to play physical. Only a RS soph.



Can be a top-3 safety in this draft class. pic.twitter.com/9telIpgtS4 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Isaac is a 6’4,” 247 pound senior edge who recorded 37 tackles (23 solo), 16 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during 13 starts this past season for the Nittany Lions—earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors.

He earned a RAS score of 8.82 out of a maximum of 10.0 for his recent NFL Combine measurables.

Like Hicks, Isaac offers versatility—only along the defensive line and has quite a few pass rushing moves at his disposal, doing a good job of converting speed-to-power in order to effectively get after the quarterback.

Adisa Isaac with pressure on Nix pic.twitter.com/ObunhWKDp3 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 30, 2024

I like Adisa Isaac a ton. You see those hands at POA all over his tape vs the run.



I see him on a similar track to former Gopher and current Seahawk Boye Mafe... Powerful and energetic. https://t.co/Wdl9cMrfHS — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 31, 2024

Of course, the Colts appear to have a bigger immediate need at safety right now than defensive end, especially with starter Julian Blackmon a pending free agent. That being said, there’s a greater need for more pass rush collectively, which Isaac could theoretically provide more of on a consistent basis, coming off the edge.

Both standouts seem like potential ‘Day 2’ defensive prospects that could intrigue the Colts.