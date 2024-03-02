Could the Colts reunite with veteran guard Mark Glowinski?

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the New York Giants are releasing veteran starting offensive guard Mark Glowinski—which raises the question of whether his former team, the Indianapolis Colts, could be potentially interested in a reunion:

#Giants plan to release veteran guard Mark Glowinski, sources told @JordanRaanan and me. The release saves $5.7M on the cap.



Glowinski was easily the Giants highest-rated guard this past season, per PFF, 25th overall with a 64.8 grade — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 2, 2024

Now. the situation with the Colts at right guard has changed dramatically in a year’s time as Will Fries has solidified the starting spot—which was an issue the year before when Indianapolis tried (*and rather unsuccessfully) replacing Glowinski with the likes of more natural center Danny Pinter.

After leaving the Colts two years ago to sign with the Giants, Glowinski appeared in 29 games, making 22 starts for New York during that same span. He had previously made 55 starts with the Colts from 2018-21 as a solid starter at guard.

Per PFF (subscription), Glowinski was their 25th best offensive guard with a +64.8 overall grade this past year—including a +69.6 run blocking grade.

Turning 32 years old in May, it’s possible that his free agent market could be less than robust, but it still appears that he’s a starting caliber veteran guard in this league.

My guess is that he’ll sign with a new team where he has a more direct line for obtaining a starting job, whereas in Indianapolis, it would likely take an interior injury for that to happen—as Fries is firmly entrenched as the starting right guard this upcoming season.

However, if his market proves to be limited, it’s possible that Glowinski could not only rejoin his former o-line teammates in Indianapolis as a veteran backup with a wealth of starting experience (and a formidable run blocker), but also with Colts offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr.—who also coached him with the Giants as an assistant back in 2022.