Report: Colts’ Shane Steichen and his assistant coaches attend Texas Pro Day

According to OnTexasFootball’s C.J. Vogel, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen (and his offensive assistant coaches) attended the University of Texas Pro Day on Wednesday—presumably for an in-person look at Longhorns wideouts Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy:

Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniels and Indianapolis Colts HC Shane Steichen in attendance at the #Texas Pro Day this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/THY5gPCpni — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) March 20, 2024

Among those other Colts assistant coaches included offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne—which adds credence to the speculation that Mitchell and Worthy may be of particular interest to Indianapolis as top wideout prospects.

Regarding Mitchell, the 6’2,” 205 pound wideout ran a blazing fast 4.34 forty time at the NFL Combine. He recorded 55 receptions for 845 receiving yards (15.4 ypr. avg.) and 11 touchdown receptions during 14 starts for the Longhorns this past season—earning Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and 2nd-Team All-Big 12 honors.

Meanwhile, Worthy at 5’11,” 165 pounds, is smaller in size than his former Texas teammate but runs even faster—having run a world-class 4.21 forty time at the NFL Combine (*breaking the prior fastest ever all-time record). Worthy recorded 75 receptions for 1,014 receiving yards (13.5 ypr. avg.) and 5 touchdown receptions during 14 starts in 2023—as he earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors.

Between the pair, it’s clear that the Colts could be looking to upgrade their current wide receiver corps with a field stretcher (i.e., someone with ‘cheetah-like speed,’ who can blow the top off of opposing secondaries). Both Mitchell and Worthy clearly fit that bill, even if they bring different physical measurables and skill-sets as receivers respectively.