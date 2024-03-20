Report: Colts have Top 30 visit scheduled with Texas WR Xavier Worthy before NFL Draft

According to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that have a Top 30 visit scheduled with Texas wideout Xavier Worthy before the 2024 NFL Draft:

Texas WR Xavier Worthy has Top 30 visits scheduled with the Indianapolis Colts & Arizona Cardinals, a source said. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 20, 2024

Several Colts offensive coaches—including their head man Shane Steichen, were in attendance for Worthy’s Pro Day on Wednesday.

The 5’11,” 165 pound Worthy ran like an Olympian gold medalist sprinter at the recent NFL Combine, recording the fastest every forty time of 4.21 seconds—which broke former Cincinnati Bengals wideout John Ross’s record set back in 2017.

However, Worthy’s not all just blazing fast speed, as he also has serious receiving game.

He caught 75 receptions for 1,014 receiving yards (13.5 ypr. avg.) and 5 touchdown receptions during 14 starts for the Longhorns in 2023—earning First-Team All-Big 12 honors. (He also has some collegiate experience returning punts).

Speaking of Texas wideouts, how about the emergence of Xavier Worthy!



One executive in attendance at his Pro Day texted: “That dude’s a video game. Like a 99 speed in Madden! But he’s not just a straight line guy. He’s twitchy and fluid.” https://t.co/8AIf58jfvI pic.twitter.com/HReqrRzqsH — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2024

There’s no question that the Colts could use more explosive plays offensively and another dynamic receiving weapon to further aid 2nd-year quarterback Anthony Richardson’s continued growth and development.

Worthy has world-class speed and is under consideration to be a first or early second round pick right now following his tantalizing combine showing. He’s a certified field stretcher, who can blow the top off of opposing secondaries as a threat to take it the distance any time he touches the football.

With 2nd-year wideout Josh Downs already in the slot, the question is whether Worthy has enough size to also play on the outside at the pro level, at times—or maybe vice versa.

However, perhaps the Colts are more concerned with adding his receiving talent and the unbelievable speed of Worthy and figuring out the rest later.

He’s that type of playmaker—with rare, rare wheels.