Should NFL coaches be allowed to challenge any penalty inside the final 2 minutes?

Isn’t the objective of replay review to get the call correct and reduce the number of calls that could significantly impact the outcome of a game?

The Indianapolis Colts submitted a rule change proposal to permit a head coach or replay official to challenge any penalty that was called inside the final two minutes. The Colts aim to amend Rule 15, Section 3 in the NFL Rulebook to include fouls that have been called on the field as reviewable rulings. The amendment would be limited to penalties that were called, meaning a penalty cannot be imposed if it was not called on the field. If the vote is approved by at least 24 owners (75%) next week, the immediate impact would correct officiating errors.

It’s been five months for Indianapolis to respite from a 39-38 loss in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns. One loss in October may have cost the Colts a playoff berth and its first AFC South title since 2014. Colts cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. was called for a pair of controversial penalties twice in the final minute of the game.

Baker was first called for illegal contact on a play where linebacker E.J. Speed blitzed free and knocked the leather away from Browns quarterback P.J. Walker. DeForest Buckner initially recovered the fumble, but it was negated due to the penalty. On the next snap, Baker was flagged for pass interference on a play in which Walker lofted an uncatchable pass intended for Donovan Peoples-Jones far beyond the corner of the end zone. Baker made enough contact to draw a yellow flag, which ultimately placed the Browns in position to score the game-winning touchdown on fourth-and-goal from one-yard out with 19 seconds left in the game.

The Replay System as currently constructed, covers plays involving possession and touching of either the ball or the ground. There are reviewable plays governed by the goal line, boundary lines, line of scrimmage and line to gain. There are reviewable situations to determine the number of players on the field at the snap and general game administration, including penalty enforcement, proper down, spot of a foul, game clock status and situations where a player may be subject to disqualification.

No, the element of human error (such as an umpire) should not be a factor when owners consider this proposal. With the sheer number of questionable and critical calls made throughout the league in 2023, head coaches should be allowed to use one of their challenges on any play or call that may affect the outcome of the game. If the coach’s challenge is unsuccessful, then the team would lose one of its three timeouts. Teams may choose to strategically save their challenge flags for end-of-half scenarios to overturn a bad call.

Below is a summary of the 2024 playing rule proposals that will be voted on by league owners March 24-27 at the NFL’s annual meetings in Orlando. Review and vote on the four proposals submitted by teams with the Stampede Blue community survey.

Poll To permit a coach or replay official to challenge any penalty inside of the final two minutes





Poll To protect a club's ability to challenge a third ruling following one successful challenge?





Poll To eliminate the first touch spot after the receiving team possesses the ball ("First Touching" is a violation when a player on the kicking team touches the ball beyond the line of scrimmage before it has been touched by a member of the receiving team.)



